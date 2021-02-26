Pilot Of American Airlines Claims To See 'cylindrical Object' While Flying The Plane

An American Airlines pilot saw an unidentified, what he described as ‘long, cylindrical object’, while he was flying to Phoenix in the skies above New Mexico. The pilot immediately sent a radio transmission reporting an unidentified object flying at high speeds in the sky. According to the reports by AP, the pilot told the reporters, “Do you have any targets up here? We just had something go right over the top of us”. He added, “I hate to say this, but it looked like a long, cylindrical object that almost looked like a cruise missile type of thing moving really fast right over the top of us”.

An unidentified object

Steve Douglass, a self-described “stealth chaser” from Amarillo, made a recording of the pilot’s transmission. On his blog, named as Deep Black Horizon, Douglas said that a reply is not heard because air traffic “walked over it”. However, in a statement issued by the American Airlines, they said, “Following a debrief with our Flight Crew and additional information received, we can confirm this radio transmission was from American Airlines Flight 2292 on Feb. 21”. The Federal Aviation Administration did not immediately respond to requests asking for a comment.

According to the reports by the Albuquerque Journal, the agency said that the FBI is aware of the incident. Also, they said that the FBI is working with the federal, state, local and tribal partners to share intelligence and protect the public. Lally Laksbergs, a spokeswoman at Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque said, “We have no knowledge of this. We’re not aware of anything”.

