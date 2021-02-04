Ayesha Aziz From J&K Becomes India's Youngest Female Pilot; Inspiration For Women

Ayesha Aziz from Kashmir is India's youngest female pilot, the 25 years has become a source of inspiration and empowerment for numerous Kashmiri women as well as women across the country. In the year 2011, at the mere age of 15, Aziz became the youngest student pilot to get a license. Following year she underwent training at Russia's Sokol airbase to fly a MIG-29 jet. She later graduated in aviation from the Bombay Flying Club (BFC) and obtained a commercial license in 2017.

Meet India's youngest female pilot - 25-year-old Ayesha Aziz from Kashmir



Youngest Indian female pilot from Kashmir

Aziz said that in the last few years Kashmiri women had progressed immensely and have done exceptionally well in the field of education, she said while speaking to ANI.

"I think Kashmiri women are doing very well, especially in education. Every other woman in Kashmir is doing her Masters or her doctorate. People of the Valley are doing great," she said.

The 25-year-old said that she was happy to take on the challenge, despite the odd timings and dynamic work environment.

"I chose this field because I have loved travelling since a very young age and was very fascinated by flying. One gets to meet so many people. This is why I wanted to be a pilot. It is quite challenging because this is not like a normal 9-5 desk job. There is no fixed pattern and I have to constantly be ready to face new places, different types of weather and meet new people," she told ANI.

She stated that one should be mentally strong in this profession as carrying passengers is a great responsibility.

"In this profession, one's mental state should be very strong because you'll be carrying 200 passengers and it is a great responsibility," she added.

She further expressed gratitude towards her parents for their constant support that helped her achieve her dreams.

"I am very lucky that I have parents who have supported me in everything. Without them, I would not have been able to get to where I am today. I am constantly looking for growth, on a professional and personal level. My father is my greatest role model," she said.

