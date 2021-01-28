Pakistan Pilot & Others Spot 'Massive UFO' In Karachi Sky; 'Aliens Came To Collect Debt?'

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) pilot has claimed that he spotted a very shiny, unidentified flying object (UFO) in the sky during a domestic flight last week, Geo News reported. Citing sources, the report said that the pilot saw the UFO near Rahim Yar Khan while operating a regular flight (Airbus A-320) to Lahore from Karachi. He captured a video of the UFO.

'The UFO was extremely bright'

"The UFO was extremely bright despite the presence of sunlight," the pilot said, according to sources, adding that spotting such a bright object at daytime is very rare. According to the pilot, the thing he spotted in the sky was not a planet but could be a "space station" or an "artificial planet" near the Earth. Another report quoted the pilot saying that the object was surrounded with a metal ring and released brilliant light from its center.

Aside from the pilot, many residents of Rahim Yar Khan also spotted the shiny UFO and made videos of it.

A PIA spokesperson said that the UFO was spotted on January 23 by the pilot during a Lahore-bound flight from Karachi. It was seen at around 4 pm near Rahim Yar Khan. It cannot be said for certain whether it was a UFO or something else, the spokesperson said, adding that the captain of the flight had immediately reported the sighting back to the control room.

"It is too early to say what that object was. In fact, we might not be able to tell what the object was at all," said the spokesperson. "However, something was spotted and it was reported in accordance with the required protocol," he added.

According to Pakistan daily The Express Tribune, it is not the first sighting of UFOs in Pakistan. A similar incident was also reported in January 2019 by PIA pilots in Karachi. A UFO was spotted by the flight crew flying 105 feet above the aircraft, while the plane was flying at an altitude of 2,500feet. The flight captain suspected it could be a drone. The incident was immediately reported to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) in Karachi.

Netizens react on UFO sighting

As the UFO sighting started trending on social media, netizens came up with different explanations and a few funny ones as well.

