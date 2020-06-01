Last Updated:

George Floyd Death: Police Officers Join Protests As Agitation In US Enters 5th Day

As protests over the death of George Floyd continue, police squads joined in with protestors to express their stand against racism and police brutality.

Written By
Gloria Methri
George Floyd Death

As protests against the death of George Floyd continued to rock the United States on the fifth consecutive day, Americans flooded social media with images and videos of police officers using batons, tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd. However, in some US cities, police squads joined in with protestors to express their stand against racism and police brutality.

Joining the assembled crowd, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson took off his helmet, laid down the batons and said he wants to make this a parade, not a protest. Officers in Camden, New Jersey, carried a banner reading “Standing in Solidarity,” and joined the crowd chanting “no justice, no peace.”

READ | George Floyd Protests Live Updates: 'Will Always Stand Against Violence & Disorder': Trump

In Santa Cruz, California, Police Chief Andy Mills took a knee with protesters in the pose made famous by Colin Kaepernick, and the department tweeted - “in memory of George Floyd and bringing attention to police violence against Black people.”

Two police officers of⁠ Kansas City, Missouri - one American man, one African-American man⁠ - were photographed holding a sign which read “end police brutality.” 

READ | Peaceful Protests In Boston Over Floyd’s Death

Standing in solidarity

In Fargo, North Dakota, an officer was seen clasping hands with protestors while holding up a sign reading “We are one race... The HUMAN race.”

Officers in Ferguson, Missouri, participated in a nine-and-a-half minute kneel in Floyd’s memory, with cheers erupting from the crowd.

Despite the moments of solidarity, clashes took place between protesters and police in Kansas City, Fargo, and Ferguson.

READ | New Jersey Police Join Frontline Of Floyd Protests

George Floyd's death

George Floyd's tragic death has not only angered millions across the world but it has also fueled a fresh wave of protests in various US states. George Floyd was handcuffed and begging for breath after being arrested by police officer Derek Chauvin. But in a video showing the entire incident, the officer on duty can be seen kneeling on Floyd's neck which resulted in his death. 

Tensions and violence continue to escalate in the area with relentless protests demanding justice for Georgy Floyd and his family. Meanwhile, John Harrington, Commissioner of Minnesota Department of Public Safety (MDPS), announced that Chauvin, who was fired from his job, has now been taken into custody by the criminal bureau and a trial for the case will begin soon.

READ | George Floyd Death: Protesters Ransack Nike Store In Chicago, Loot Merchandise

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all