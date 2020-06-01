George Floyd Death: Police Officers Join Protests As Agitation In US Enters 5th Day

As protests against the death of George Floyd continued to rock the United States on the fifth consecutive day, Americans flooded social media with images and videos of police officers using batons, tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd. However, in some US cities, police squads joined in with protestors to express their stand against racism and police brutality.

Joining the assembled crowd, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson took off his helmet, laid down the batons and said he wants to make this a parade, not a protest. Officers in Camden, New Jersey, carried a banner reading “Standing in Solidarity,” and joined the crowd chanting “no justice, no peace.”

In Santa Cruz, California, Police Chief Andy Mills took a knee with protesters in the pose made famous by Colin Kaepernick, and the department tweeted - “in memory of George Floyd and bringing attention to police violence against Black people.”

SCPD is fully supportive of peaceful protests @CityofSantaCruz and we always keep them safe.



Hundreds gathered on Pacific Ave in #SantaCruz, taking a knee together in memory of George Floyd & bringing attention to police violence against Black people. PhotoCredit @Shmuel_Thaler pic.twitter.com/EmfAfcIZaM — Santa Cruz Police (@SantaCruzPolice) May 30, 2020

Two police officers of⁠ Kansas City, Missouri - one American man, one African-American man⁠ - were photographed holding a sign which read “end police brutality.”

Apparently cops in Kansas City joined the local protest against police brutality. And my first reaction was to say something smart ass. But this is truly a start. pic.twitter.com/e3sUwaR16h — Dylan (@dyllyp) May 30, 2020

Standing in solidarity

In Fargo, North Dakota, an officer was seen clasping hands with protestors while holding up a sign reading “We are one race... The HUMAN race.”

Pictured is @FargoPolice holding hands with protest organizers & a sign ‘We are one race... The HUMAN race.’ Truly powerful. pic.twitter.com/szkwRTmDAg — Bailey Hurley (@BaileyHurleyVNL) May 30, 2020

Officers in Ferguson, Missouri, participated in a nine-and-a-half minute kneel in Floyd’s memory, with cheers erupting from the crowd.

An HIP intern was filming a protest in Ferguson, MO at the police station when this happened.... As the protest leader called for a 9 1/2 minute knee in honor of George Floyd; Ferguson police of every color also took a knee in joint honor with protest. #WeStandTogether pic.twitter.com/6iN0dMroby — Heroic Imagination (@HIPorg) May 31, 2020

Despite the moments of solidarity, clashes took place between protesters and police in Kansas City, Fargo, and Ferguson.

George Floyd's death

George Floyd's tragic death has not only angered millions across the world but it has also fueled a fresh wave of protests in various US states. George Floyd was handcuffed and begging for breath after being arrested by police officer Derek Chauvin. But in a video showing the entire incident, the officer on duty can be seen kneeling on Floyd's neck which resulted in his death.

Tensions and violence continue to escalate in the area with relentless protests demanding justice for Georgy Floyd and his family. Meanwhile, John Harrington, Commissioner of Minnesota Department of Public Safety (MDPS), announced that Chauvin, who was fired from his job, has now been taken into custody by the criminal bureau and a trial for the case will begin soon.

