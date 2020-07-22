Pompeo accuses China Of 'bullying', COVID-19 'cover-up' And 'coopting' WHO In London Visit

On July 21, US state secretary Mike Pompeo accused China of “bullying” the smaller island nations in disputed waters of the South China Sea and urged for an international coalition to “push back” the Asian giant. Pompeo’s comments were made during his visit to London amid heightened tensions as he held meeting with British PM Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. In his address at a press conference, Pompeo welcomed UK measures over Huawei and Hong Kong and accused China of "a cover-up and co-opting" the World Health Organisation.

Great to be back in London to reaffirm the #SpecialRelationship we share with our closest ally. Looking forward to meeting with @BorisJohnson and @DominicRaab as we tackle our most pressing global issues in combating COVID-19 and addressing our shared security challenges. pic.twitter.com/cskYXsWFGE — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) July 20, 2020

Further, Trump's foreign affairs chief said that China suppressed “early preventable details” of coronavirus that claimed more than 6 million lives globally. "We have seen Hong Kong's freedoms crushed and watched the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) bully its neighbours. I want to take this opportunity to congratulate the British Government for its principled response to these challenges,” US State Secretary said in a live-streamed press conference in Lancaster House, London.

Constructive visit with @BorisJohnson today. Our two countries’ long-standing, strong bilateral relationship has laid the foundation for today’s candid discussion on issues ranging from 5G telecommunication to our negotiations for a U.S.-UK free trade agreement. pic.twitter.com/9j1o3bK8e6 — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) July 21, 2020

Further, launching an attack on China about the novel coronavirus pandemic, Pompeo said, “The CCP's exploitation of this disaster to further its own interests has been disgraceful. Rather than helping the world, General Secretary Xi has shown the world the party's true face.” The top American diplomat blamed China for the global health emergency situation and accused the Asian country of “exploiting” the pandemic in his address at the Whitehall press conference. He said China’s behaviour has been “disgraceful”.

We know that U.S.-UK cooperation is absolutely integral to global security and stability. Glad to meet with @DominicRaab once again - our dynamic discussion covering our shared security concerns and our continued coordination within the G7 reinforced how deep U.S.-UK ties are. pic.twitter.com/RHgmxdAZoT — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) July 21, 2020

Delighted to meet with UK and U.S. stakeholders this afternoon in London to hear their thoughts on our ongoing U.S.-UK free trade agreement negotiations. Increased trade will benefit both our economies. pic.twitter.com/8fyA65rlo1 — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) July 21, 2020

It was a pleasure to join @DominicRaab and financial and tech industry leaders tonight in London to discuss post-COVID economic recovery efforts. As we continue our cooperation on addressing this global challenge, we’ll foster a more robust and dynamic U.S.-UK bond. pic.twitter.com/XGmglbr6ep — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) July 21, 2020

Hong Kong, Huawei and Human Rights abuses

Moreover, citing the global COVID-19 caseload due to China’s neglect, Pompeo condemned the Chinese President Xi Jinping, calling him “two-faced "as he further intensified his slander, saying, that China stole the US “intellectual property”. He urged all nations in the world to come together, cooperate, and force China to change course. US diplomat flew to London to display US-UK bilateral ties and support amid UK’s escalating standoff with China over Hong Kong, Huawei and Human Rights abuses of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang., as per the reports. While he held cross-party talks with UK’s MPs, he also held a meeting with Boris Johnson, followed by a lunch with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Pompeo later went on to hold a meeting with the former Hong Kong governor Lord Patten and the leader of the Labour Party Sir Keir Starmer.

Glad to sit down with UK Foreign Secretary @DominicRaab today. The U.S.-UK Special Relationship is strong, and our candid discussions on the U.S.-UK free trade deal and Hong Kong and China lay the groundwork for an even stronger relationship in the future. pic.twitter.com/ajaZbZRahE — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) July 21, 2020

(Image Credit: Twiiter/ Mike Pompeo)