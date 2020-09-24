Pompeo Says China Instigating Racial Violence To 'drown Out Cries For Accountability'

On September 23, the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo accused the Chinese Communist Party of ‘disinformation’ and interference in US politics, influence on state and local governments, adding, that he ‘won’t let it happen’. In a press address at the presidential swing state of Wisconsin, Pompeo said that telling the truth about China isn’t “partisan” and China was attempting to foment unrest in the US by decrying ‘racism’. In his address to Wisconsin state legislators, the US secretary of state said that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) thinks that it can suppress America’s demands of accountability with “criticism of racism”.

“The CCP wants to foment the kind of strife we’ve seen in Minneapolis, and Portland and Kenosha. That’s disgusting. We can’t let it happen,” Pompeo said in the live-streamed presser at state Capitol in Madison.

Further, he warned the lawmakers and legislators, saying, “When Chinese diplomats approach you, know, it is not in the spirit of co-operation or friendship.” He warned the lawmakers of the envoys with “Chinese Communist Party linked interest”. Citing a letter from a Chinese diplomat to legislators from Wisconsin, Pompeo made apparent China’s intentions as he read out the contents, “Beijing was firmly opposed to racial discrimination and xenophobia against the Chinese community in the US over the coronavirus crisis.” Pompeo then said, “They [Chinese] want you to believe that America’s righteous anger at the CCP over its handling of the coronavirus has something to do with race. It does not.”

Wheels down in Wisconsin. The Chinese Communist Party is trying to exploit our open society and mislead the American public with false narratives on their handling of the worldwide pandemic. I'm here to share the truth with our leaders. pic.twitter.com/yXTsLcNvd5 — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) September 23, 2020

.@SecPompeo: Telling the truth about China isn't partisan. It's principled. And it protects our people. pic.twitter.com/FDA5eK44up — Department of State (@StateDept) September 23, 2020

.@SecPompeo: Beijing’s best-laid plans are no match for American determination. pic.twitter.com/L2J9gnIXot — Department of State (@StateDept) September 23, 2020

Taiwanese representatives at Madison

“It has everything to do with citizens who are no longer with us, children who are not able to go back to school and jobs that have been lost. The CCP knows this,” the US secretary of state said, in the presence of the Taiwanese representatives at Madison for Pompeo’s address. Reiterating the United States’ support for the island nation, Pompeo said that China pushed local US leaders to withdraw support from Taiwan, making clear, that the US stands by the island breakaway nation.

Good stop in Wisconsin today. Engaging with the American people on our foreign policy priorities is paramount, especially as we correct the record on the Chinese Communist Party's disinformation. My message was simple: we won't allow the CCP to interfere in our domestic politics. pic.twitter.com/ln8WUtsnod — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) September 23, 2020

“You can ignore CCP threats and encourage mayors and business people to engage with a free and democratic Taiwan,” Pompeo told the state legislators.

Pompeo’s visit to Wisconsin Capitol was first ahead of the November 2020 presidential elections. President Donald Trump’s Attorney General William Barr visited the state for an address in Milwaukee and Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to pay a visit on September 24 to address Eau Claire, according to local US media reports. Pompeo’s criticism of China for the novel coronavirus comes as the US hit the tragic mark of more than 200,000 deaths on September 23.

