Pompeo Contradicts Trump's '52 Iranian Sites' Remark, Says 'great Respect' For The Symbols

US News

After Trump's threat to Iran, United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has stated that they have a "great respect" for Persian history and its symbols

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pompeo

As American President Donald Trump had warned of targeting 52 Iranian sites on Sunday, now United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday,  has stated that they have a "great respect" for Persian history and its symbols. However, he further slammed former Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Khomeini's regime and stated that his "corrupt regime should listen to the people of Iran."

Pompeo's comment comes amid a heated war of words on social media following the US airstrike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani on January 3.

Donald Trump's threats Iran

After the attack on the Green Zone in Baghdad, US President Donal Trump has been issuing several warnings to Iran. He warned Iran that the US will hit them back "Very hard and Very fast". 

Trump took to Twitter and stated that Iran has been boldly targeting the US assets as revenge for Iranian general Soleimani's killing and the US would not back off. He further asserted that the US has 52 Iranian sites within their targets and they would not hesitate to attack them in case of any further threats from Iran.

Read: Donald Trump warns 'Iran will never have a nuclear weapon' after it pulls out of 2015 deal

Read: Slain Iranian General Qassem Soleimani's body arrives at Kerman for burial

Hassan Rouhani hits back

President of Iran Hassan Rouhani hit back at Trump and reminded him of the Iran Air flight 655 incident where 290 passengers lost their lives. Taking to Twitter Rouhani further asserted that the Iranian nation should not be threatened. 

Read: Republican Congressman shares fake Obama photo replacing Manmohan Singh with Iran Prez

Read: Mike Pompeo tells McConnell he won't run for the Senate this year

Published:
COMMENT
