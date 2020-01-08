Pompeo Contradicts Trump's '52 Iranian Sites' Remark, Says 'great Respect' For The Symbols

As American President Donald Trump had warned of targeting 52 Iranian sites on Sunday, now United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday, has stated that they have a "great respect" for Persian history and its symbols. However, he further slammed former Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Khomeini's regime and stated that his "corrupt regime should listen to the people of Iran."

Pompeo's comment comes amid a heated war of words on social media following the US airstrike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani on January 3.

The United States was founded on tolerance. We have great respect for Persian history and its symbols, like Persepolis, Naqsh-e Jahan Square, and the Tomb of Cyrus. @khamenei_ir’s corrupt regime should listen to the people of #Iran. They want their culture and their country back. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 7, 2020

Donald Trump's threats Iran

After the attack on the Green Zone in Baghdad, US President Donal Trump has been issuing several warnings to Iran. He warned Iran that the US will hit them back "Very hard and Very fast".

Trump took to Twitter and stated that Iran has been boldly targeting the US assets as revenge for Iranian general Soleimani's killing and the US would not back off. He further asserted that the US has 52 Iranian sites within their targets and they would not hesitate to attack them in case of any further threats from Iran.

....hundreds of Iranian protesters. He was already attacking our Embassy, and preparing for additional hits in other locations. Iran has been nothing but problems for many years. Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

....targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

Hassan Rouhani hits back

President of Iran Hassan Rouhani hit back at Trump and reminded him of the Iran Air flight 655 incident where 290 passengers lost their lives. Taking to Twitter Rouhani further asserted that the Iranian nation should not be threatened.

Those who refer to the number 52 should also remember the number 290. #IR655

Never threaten the Iranian nation. — Hassan Rouhani (@HassanRouhani) January 6, 2020

