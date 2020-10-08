Pompeo Denounces China's Exploitation, Stresses Importance Of Quad Collaboration

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reportedly denounced China’s policy of “exploitation, corruption, and coercion” of neighbouring countries to increase its hegemony in South Asia. According to a report by conservative news website Washington Examiner, Pompeo discussed the Chinese threat in the region with Indian, Australian, and Japanese counterparts during the Quad ministerial meeting in Tokyo.

“As partners in this Quad, it is more critical now than ever that we collaborate to protect our people and partners from the CCP’s exploitation, corruption, and coercion,” Pompeo told the meeting, according to state department’s website.

A senior State Department official reportedly said that rest of the three Quad members reiterated their support to the top US diplomat on the issue of Chinese aggression in its entire periphery. China and India are currently in a stand-off at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) after the apparent misadventure of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). It has also been engaged in a massive naval buildup to pressurise Taiwan.

Pompeo on coronavirus outbreak

During the opening remarks, Pompeo highlighted how the public health crisis was made “infinitely worse” by the Chinese Communist Party’s “coverup.” The State Secretary said that he also looks forward to renewing the US’ resolve to protect “precious freedoms” and the sovereignty of the diverse nations of the region.

“ We’ve seen it in the south, in the East China Sea, the Mekong, the Himalayas, the Taiwan Straits. These are just a few examples,” he added.

The ministers discussed the post-COVID-19 international order and the need for a coordinated response to the various challenges emerging from the pandemic. The strategic alliance was formed to ensure peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and check China’s expansionist efforts in the region, which has become a major cause of concern for a rules-based order.

(With ANI inputs)