CM Uddhav Calls For A Common Nationwide Policy On China, Cautions Against Strategic U-turn

In the second part of the exclusive interview with Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Sunday, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray stressed the need for a common nationwide policy on China. Weighing in on the dilemma of accepting investment from Chinese companies post the deadly clash at the LAC, Thackeray mentioned that he had sought clarity on this aspect in the all-party meeting chaired by PM Modi. While revealing that Chinese investment in Maharashtra had been put on hold, he expressed apprehension about the Centre again taking a U-turn vis-à-vis the neighbouring country.

He contended that the state would suffer economically if the investment is declined now only for India to mend ties with China later. Thereafter, the Maharashtra CM reiterated that his government would follow the Centre's initiative once it formulates a comprehensive strategy. In the interview, Thackeray also took a jibe at the Modi government restricting its response to banning 59 Chinese Apps.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray remarked, "It is important to know whether Chinese investment should be allowed or not. I had asked this in a video conference chaired by the PM on China. I said that you should decide on a nationwide policy."

Read: CM Uddhav Steering MVA Three-wheeler; 'I Call Sonia Sometimes, Have Rapport With Pawar'

He added, "In the case of China, you should decide once for all- whether we should import commodities and bring investment. This should be the country’s policy. Patriotism in the country should be same for everyone. We have kept (the Chinese investment) on hold. If you don’t want it, reject it. But tomorrow if you (PM) are going to take the Chinese President around the country in the name of Hindi Chini Bhai Bhai, then should we let go off this opportunity? If you want to let this go, then adopt a strategy and we will follow suit."

Read: Fadnavis Tries New Tack To Warn CM Uddhav; Writes That Pune's Testing Superior To Mumbai

Checking China's economic influence

20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on June 15 when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. This led to a vociferous demand across the country to check the economic influence of China. In an important development on July 23, the Centre amended the General Financial Rules 2017 to enable the imposition of restrictions on bidders from countries which share a land border with India on the grounds of national security.

Perceived as a clear move against China, the latest order banned any bidder from countries sharing a land border with India to participate in all types of procurement unless it is registered with the Registration Committee constituted by the DPIIT. Moreover, security clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of External Affairs shall be mandatory. This will apply to all new tenders.

Read: CM Uddhav Thackeray Cautions Against 'Mumbai COVID In Control', Refuses To Reopen Temples

Read: Uddhav Thackeray Slams Fadnavis' 'Maharashtra Tour' Of COVID Areas, Says 'Use Technology'