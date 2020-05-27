China Softens Position On Differences With India Amid LAC Faceoff, Harps On Bilateral Ties

Sun Weidong, the Chinese envoy to India on Wednesday, May 27, stressed that India and China posed no threat to each other and needed to consolidate the bilateral relationship. This assumes significance in the wake of the standoff between the two countries along the Line of Actual Control. Maintaining that both nations should never let the differences overshadow the overall situation of the bilateral cooperation, he opined that they should be resolved through communication. Moreover, he reckoned that 'Dragon and Elephant dancing together' was the only choice for China and India, serving their fundamental interests.

Weidong calls for strengthening practical cooperation

Weidong called for strengthening practical cooperation in investment, production capacity, and other fields, helping each other accomplish each other's goals. He expressed hope that the youth of both nations would help promote China-India friendship. He urged all parties to make concrete efforts to implement the consensus reached by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chinese envoy to India also suggested that people-to-people and cultural exchanges should be strengthened. Moreover, he called for enhancing mutual understanding, mutual learning, and mutual trust.

India-China standoff

Chinese military helicopters were spotted close to the border between India and China in eastern Ladakh after a clash between soldiers from both sides took place on two occasions. Thereafter, a fleet of Su-30 fighters of the Indian Air Force carried out sorties in the area. According to reports, Indian and Chinese Army personnel clashed along the northern bank of the Pangong Lake in Ladakh on May 5. 4 days later, a face-off between the two sides was witnessed near Naku La Pass in Sikkim.

As per sources, high-level Indian and Chinese military commanders met at designated points along the Line of Actual Control on May 22 and 23 to defuse the situation in Eastern Ladakh. Furthermore, diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Beijing are also working towards a peaceful resolution. However, sources have confirmed that India shall not compromise on the sanctity of her borders. Speaking to Republic TV earlier in the day, Union Minister and former Army Chief General VK Singh contended that this was China's attempt to divert attention from its failure on the novel coronavirus front.

