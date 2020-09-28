Pompeo Pledges To Use US' 'influence' To De-escalate Greece-Turkey Tensions

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is in Greece for a bilateral visit, said on September 28 that Washington will use its diplomatic and military influence in the region to ease tensions between Ankara and Athens. The United States' NATO allies Greece and Turkey are at loggerheads over gas reserves and maritime rights in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Secretary Pompeo is meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, where the US-Greece relationship, peace, and prosperity in the Eastern Mediterranean and Western Balkans, de-escalation of tensions were on the table for talks. "The United States and Greece shared views on the eastern Mediterranean and reaffirmed their belief that maritime delimitation issues should be resolved peacefully," the countries said in a joint statement after the meeting.

During the meeting, the United States and Greece also signed a Science and Technology Agreement, which will enhance research cooperation and advance science and tech in line with "democratic values" between both the countries. "Always fantastic to see Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias. Today in Thessaloniki, we discussed the enduring strength of the U.S.-Greece relationship, the Western Balkans, and de-escalation of tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean," Pompeo said after the meeting.

Greek-Turkey tensions

Tensions between Greece and Turkey escalated after Ankara sent research boats to look for resources in the eastern Mediterranean. The research boats were accompanied by warships, which upset the Greek side, who immediately asked Turkey to withdraw the vessels. Greece sent its own warships in the area stoking fear among regional partners. The European Union warned Ankara of possible sanctions for its actions in the eastern Mediterranean.

(With inputs from AP)

