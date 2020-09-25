Mike Pompeo To Travel To Greece, Italy For A High-level Meeting With Officials

The US State Secretary Mike Pompeo will travel to Greece, Italy, the Holy See, and Croatia from September 27 to October 2 in a week-long trip to have a high-level meeting with officials and discuss security matters, the State Department said in a press release. Secretary Pompeo is scheduled to meet Greece's Prime Minister Mitsotakis and Foreign Minister Dendias to renew shared commitment to advance security, peace, and prosperity in the Eastern Mediterranean and celebrate the strongest U.S.-Greek relationship in decades.

READ: Pompeo Says China Instigating Racial Violence To 'drown Out Cries For Accountability'

High-level meeting



The Press release read, "The Secretary will sign a bilateral science and technology agreement, as well as host energy sector business leaders for a discussion to highlight energy diversification and infrastructure projects in Greece. In Crete, the Secretary will visit Naval Support Activity Souda Bay to underscore the strong U.S. security partnership with NATO Ally Greece."

In Rome, Pompeo will meet Prime Minister Conte and Foreign Minister Di Maio to discuss the U.S.-Italy bilateral relationship, COVID-19 responses, and efforts to confront shared security threats and promote regional stability. The Secretary will also deliver remarks at the U.S. Embassy to the Holy See Symposium on Advancing and Defending Religious Freedom through Diplomacy on September 30.

READ: Pompeo Welcomes E3 Countries' Rejection Of Beijing's Maritime Claims In South China Sea

Concluding the tri-nation trip, Pompeo will visit Croatia on October 2 to meet with Prime Minister Plenković, Foreign Minister Grlić Radman, and Defense Minister Banožić. The leaders will discuss opportunities for closer cooperation between the United States and Croatia in key areas of mutual concern, including defense cooperation, the growing U.S.-Croatia investment relationship, and Croatia’s strong efforts to advance Western Balkan integration, the press release read.

READ: Pompeo Shatters Diplomatic Norms With Political Appearances

READ: Pompeo Says 'maximum Pressure' Campaign To Continue Until Iran Stops 'bloodshed'