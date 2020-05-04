Pompeo Reaffirms US' Goal Of Denuclearizing North Korea After Leader Kim's Reappearance

United State’s Secretary of States Mike Pompeo has renewed Washington’s goal of denuclearizing North Korea and creating "bright future" for its people. This remark came soon after the reemergence of Kim Jong Un in the public eye following his surgery, international media reported on May 4.

Speaking to American media reporters, Pompeo said that US’ mission has remained the same, that is, to convince North Korea to give up nuclear weapons, verify the same and ensure a bright future for its residents. He further said that denuclearisation was something, President Donald Trump had been “focused on” since the beginning of his tenure adding that they'll continue to work on that.

Quashing reports of Jong Un's death, country's state media, May 1, said that he attended an event at a fertilizer factory in South Pyongan and released pictures. This was his first appearance in public in the 20 days wherein many speculated that the Korean dictator was dead.

'Not the first time'

Commenting on Kim Jong Un’s temporary disappearance, Pompeo reportedly said that there wasn’t much he could share about what “they knew“ about his activities during that period. Referring to the birth anniversary of his late grandfather and North Korea's founder’s Kim Il-sung, Pompeo added that Kim's disappearance wasn’t unprecedented and that he had been out of public views in past as well.

Before disappearance, the leader was the last seen heading a political bureau meeting of the Workers’ Party over North Korea's response to the deadly coronavirus outbreak and had elected his sister, Kim Yo Jong, as an alternate member of the bureau.

Kim Jong Un’s sudden public appearance cames amid wide global speculation over his health. The speculation over Kim's health started after he was not seen attending public celebrations to mark the birth anniversary of North Korea's founding father and his grandfather, Kim Il-sung on April 15, which is also a major holiday in the country.

(Image credits: AP)