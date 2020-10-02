Pompeo Reconsidering His Trip To Asia After Trump Tests Positive For COVID-19? Read Here

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reportedly said that he was reconsidering his trip to Asia after US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 on October 2. Pompeo told journalists, who were on board the flight from Rome to Dubrovnik in Croatia, that no decision has yet been taken, adding that they are taking it “very seriously”.

"We’re going to evaluate that, whether the – it’s appropriate to travel...We’re taking this, obviously, very seriously, and we’ll do everything we can to keep everyone safe, including you all," he said, according to the remarks published on State Department website.

Pompeo was set to travel to Japan, Mongolia and South Korea from October 4 to 8, a visit aimed at strengthening ties with the regional allies and ensure greater freedom in the Indo-Pacific amid confrontations with China. The top diplomat was supposed to meet the foreign ministers of India, Japan, and Australia for QUAD talks in Tokyo and hold bilateral discussions with Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Chief Secretary Kato told reporters that he isn’t aware of any change in the schedule of Secretary Pompeo, after being asked whether Trump’s infection would affect the visit. The coronavirus infection could also heavily impact the Republican campaign for the re-election of Trump as he is likely to remain under quarantine and undergo the recovery process for the next few days.

Read: PM Modi Sends COVID-positive Donald Trump & Melania 'quick Recovery' Message; Read It Here

Read: US Presidential Polls 2020: Can A Candidate Become President Without Winning Popular Vote?

First couple test positive

Trump announced on October 2 that he and Melania have tested positive for coronavirus after one his close aide got infected with the virus. The US President said that he will begin his quarantine and recovery process immediately with his wife. "We will get through this TOGETHER!," Trump said. Trump is 74 years old, putting him at higher risk of serious complications from the virus.

Melania said that the couple is “feeling good” after she and President Donald Trump were tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, Melania said that the duo is quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19 like “too many” other Americans have done during the ongoing pandemic. She added that she has postponed all upcoming engagements, urging people to stay safe.

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

Read: Watch: Trump Mocked Biden For Wearing Mask Days Before Testing COVID Positive

Read: Mike Pompeo Appeals To Pope Francis To Stand Against China's Human Rights Violation

(Image: AP)