PM Modi Sends COVID-positive Donald Trump & Melania 'quick Recovery' Message; Read It Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump a “quick recovery” after the couple tested positive for coronavirus. Trump announced on October 2 that he and Melania have tested positive for coronavirus after one his close aide got infected with the virus.

Earlier, Trump had informed that he is awaiting results from a COVID-19 test after one of his close advisors tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for COVID-19, said Trump in an earlier tweet.

After testing positive for COVID019, the US President said that he will begin his quarantine and recovery process immediately with his wife. "We will get through this TOGETHER!," Trump said. Trump is 74 years old, putting him at higher risk of serious complications from the virus.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

'Feeling good'

US First Lady Melania Trump said that the couple is “feeling good” after she and President Donald Trump were tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, Melania said that the duo is quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19 like “too many” other Americans have done during the ongoing pandemic. Melania added that she has postponed all upcoming engagements, urging people to stay safe.

Notably, Trump has consistently played down concerns about being personally vulnerable to contracting COVID-19. “I felt no vulnerability whatsoever,” he told reporters back in May. The virus has killed more than 200,000 Americans and infected more than 7 million nationwide.

“The president takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement. “White House Operations collaborates with the physician to the president and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidelines and best practices for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible, both on complex and when the president is travelling.”

