Pompeo Says He Will Release Clinton's Emails Before US Presidential Election

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said on October 9 that he would release the emails by 2016 Democratic Presidential Nominee Hillary Clinton, that are avidly sought by right-wing activists, before the November 3 elections. With Donald Trump trailing in the polls less than 25 days before the presidential elections and battling COVID-19 in the White House, he has resumed demands for the emails sent by Clinton when she was secretary of state. Moreover, the US President recently publicly criticised Pompeo for not releasing the emails.

In an interview with Fox News, when Pompeo was asked about Trump’s rare attack over Clinton’s emails, the US Secretary of State said that “we got the emails” and that “we’re getting them out” for the US citizens to see it. However, Pompeo did not mention which emails he was referring to but Trump’s 2016 rival has drawn controversy in the past for using a private email server for official public communications during her tenure at the White House.

The US Secretary of State even said that Hillary Clinton “should have never done that” and told the interviewee that there was classified information on a private server which “should have never been there”. Pompeo went on to call it “unacceptable behaviour” and “not the kind of thing that leaders do”. According to Trump’s one of the closest aides, leaders do not put “that kind of information out”.

Trump said Clinton deleted 33k emails

Pompeo’s remarks on Fox News came after earlier in the day US President Donald Trump criticised the former First Lady and claimed that she “deleted 33,000 emails”. Adding that Clinton “should be in jail for that”, Trump said in a conservative radio host’s show on October 9 that the emails should be released. “I don’t even care if they’re very highly confidential emails,” he said. The US President also said he was "not happy" with Pompeo over the emails. Meanwhile, Trump was reportedly re-tested for COVID-19 and is “ "either at the bottom of the scale or free" of the novel coronavirus. In a separate interview with Fox News from the White House lawn, the US President informed that he has been tested after “every couple of days” and he is “at a level now that’s been great”.

