Pompeo Says India Needs US To Present 'true Resistance' To Chinese Threat

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Quad partners, including India, need the United States as their ally to present a “true resistance” to the Chinese threat. The top US diplomat told radio host Larry O’Connor that his trip to Japan for Quad security dialogue was an important one as they continue to build out the coalition to ensure that the Chinese Communist Party doesn’t become global hegemon.

India is currently in a stand-off with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh after the Chinese side tried to change the “patrolling pattern”. Pompeo said that China has started to increase its troops along the LAC also highlighted the coercion tactic against Australia for demanding an investigation into coronavirus outbreak.

“They absolutely need the United States to be their ally and partner in this fight,” said Pompeo, according to the State Department website.

'The world has awakened'

The State Secretary returned from Japan earlier this week after meeting his Indian, Australian, and Japanese counterparts and agreed to reinforce a rules-based, free and open international order through cooperation. Pompeo told the radio host that the world has started to see the risks presented by China, stressing that the tide has begun to turn.

“The world has awakened. The tide’s begun to turn. And the United States...has now built out a coalition that will...maintain good order, the rule of law, and the basic civic decency that comes from democracies controlling the world and not authoritarian regimes,” said Pompeo.

India and the United States are expected to hold the third edition of the two-plus-two ministerial dialogue in New Delhi on October 26-27 amid rising tensions with China. India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will hold the 2+2 ministerial dialogue with their US counterparts for the ministerial-level talks. US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E. Biegun will travel to India on October 12 to prepare the meeting.

