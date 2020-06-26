Mike Pompeo Sharpens Attack On China, Says Can't Accept 'increasingly Belligerent' CCP

The United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the virtual Brussels Forum 2020 reportedly dismissed the argument that one must calm tensions and simply accept an increasingly belligerent Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Pompeo asserted that there can be no compromise between freedom and authoritarianism and said that the countries need to work together in a bid to preserve ‘free societies, prosperity and future’.

The US Secretary of State said, “My message today is this: We have to work together to continue the transatlantic awakening to the China challenge in the interest of preserving our free societies, our prosperity, and our future. It won't be easy”.

He added, “It's tempting for many, particularly in our business communities, who make money in China to say we must calm tensions and simply accept an increasingly belligerent CCP. That's nonsense. I don't accept that argument”.

Furthermore, he also said that he doesn’t want the future to be shaped by the CCP. Amid the soaring tensions between Washington and Beijing, Pompeo also reportedly announced that the US has accepted the proposal to create a US-EU Dialogue on China. The leaders are expected to discuss the concerns about the threat China poses to the West and the ‘shared democratic ideals’.

Pompeo said, “My invitation to America's friends in Europe is to defend these values in our time, that they may shape the world for the good in the future just as they have done in the past. We'll defend these values together”.

According to reports, the US Secretary alleged that the Chinese Army is indulging in provocative military actions. He noted that the People’s Liberation Army continues to indulge in aggression in the South China Sea. He also noted the recent deadly border confrontation in India and other peaceful neighbours of the country. Furthermore, Pompeo alleged that the CCP has broken multiple international commitments, including those to the WHO, WTO, UN and people of Hong Kong.

He said, “The United States is not forcing Europe to choose between the free world or China's authoritarian vision. China is making that choice between freedom and democracy”.

China identified as ‘systemic rival’

Pompeo even acknowledged that the US was slow to recognise the reality of the rising authoritarian regime and the implications it had on the free society. He also noted that the Commission and the External Action Service identified China as a ‘systemic rival’ and the National Threat Assessment identified the country as a potential threat for the first time in 2019 and later in 2020 again.

Pompeo added, “Clearly, there is a transatlantic awakening to the truth of what's happening. Concerns are rightly growing about the CCP's exploitation of multilateral bodies, too. To give you just a single example, Chinese leaders at the International Telecommunications Union and the International Civil Aviation Organization have leveraged their positions to advance China's narrow interests”.

Further, he said, “But we can all agree that these institutions should be rooted in democratic values, hew to their missions, and reflect the interests of all member states”.

(Inputs: PTI; Image: AP)

