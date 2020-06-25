China Mouthpiece Global Times' Editor Slams Pompeo For His China-Africa Summit's Remark

Hu Xijin, editor of Global Times, the Chinese Communist Party's mouthpiece on June 25 responded to a press release issued by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, where the latter had criticised 'empty promises made by the People's Republic of China in Africa'. Hu Xijin attacked Secretary Pompeo calling the current US government 'white supremacist' and saying that African people have their own judgment to know which country is more friendly and respectful to Africa today.

Which country had committed sin to African people in history, which country is more friendly&respectful to Africa today, which is sincerely supporting development of Africa? African people have their own judgment. They don’t need American white supremacist govt to speak for them. pic.twitter.com/LKHoQXFmZ0 — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) June 25, 2020

Pompeo's remark

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on June 24 had released a press statement referring to the last week’s China-Africa Summit launched a scathing attack at the Chinese Communist Party. "We, unfortunately, saw more empty promises and tired platitudes from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). While President Xi said, 'we must always put our people and their lives front and center,' he failed to promise real transparency and accountability for the PRC’s role in unleashing this deadly virus. He was not putting lives front and center when the CCP hid the truth about COVID-19 from the world until it was too late, and now we continue to suffer through the disastrous results of those actions," Pompeo said in the statement.

"The United States remains Africa’s most committed partner in promoting transparency and combatting the scourge of infectious disease. Empty promises and misleading propaganda won’t help get us closer to the truth," Pompeo added further. Pompeo also highlighted that the United States has invested more than $100 billion in public health sectors in sub-Saharan Africa over the last 20 years and more than $360 million in COVID-19 response so far, saying that this is what long-term partnership committed to building a healthier, more prosperous Africa looks like.

