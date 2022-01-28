POTUS Joe Biden Warns Zelensky Of Potential Russian Invasion Of Ukraine In February

On Thursday, January 27, US President Joe Biden warned his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky that Russia could possibly launch military action in February. Meanwhile, Russian authorities indicated that diplomacy to resolve the conflict was still viable, but Biden issued a new warning amid mounting fears that Russian President Vladimir Putin may soon give orders to invade Ukrainian territory. As per the White House, Biden said this to his Ukrainian counterpart during a phone conversation, which also exacerbated concerns that administration officials have been raising for some time.

"President Biden said that there is a distinct possibility that the Russians could invade Ukraine in February. He has also said this publicly and we have been warning about this for months," White House National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne, the Associated Press (AP) reported. Tensions have skyrocketed in recent weeks, with the US and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies expressing concerns that a buildup of approximately 100,000 Russian troops near Ukraine reflected Moscow's intention to invade its former Soviet ally. However, Russia denies having such intention and has also issued a list of demands that it claims will bolster European security.

Russian forces could launch a strike from north of Kyiv: US

President Biden has reportedly cautioned Zelenskyy that there is a significant probability that Russia will invade the Ukrainian territory When the ground freezes and Russian forces could launch a strike from north of Kyiv. As per military experts, Russia might be looking for "ideal ground conditions" before moving heavy equipment into Kyiv as part of any incursion. They stated that Russia invaded Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in late February of 2014. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy stated that he discussed with his US counterpart about additional financial support for Ukraine.

Ukrainians start campaign on social media under hashtag #UkrainiansWillResist

It is pertinent to mention here that thousands of Ukrainians started a campaign under the hashtag #UkrainiansWillResist on social media platforms to indicate their resolve to resist Russian pressure amid mounting fears of the war. "No one will force Ukrainians to accept the Kremlin ultimatum," the campaign's initiator, Andrii Levus stated as per the AP. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry has also organised training on how to respond in an emergency, with a focus on dealing with explosives. Apart from fears of a possible Russian invasion in Ukraine, reports also suggest that Moscow's retaliation could also involve military deployments in the Western Hemisphere.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP