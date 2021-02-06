President Biden Cancels Trump's Nomination Of Indian-American As Judge

On Thursday, Joe Biden withdrew the nomination of Indian-American Attorney Vijay Shanker to be an Associate Judge of the District of Columbia Court of Appeals. Former President Donald Trump on January 2 had renominated Shanker for this top judiciary position, two months after he lost the presidential elections.

Shanker's nomination was first announced in last June by Trump. At present, he was serving as Deputy Chief of the Appellate Section, and as Senior Litigation Counsel in the Department of Justice, Criminal Division. Along with the 30 names, the withdrawal notification was sent to the Senate. Mostly, judicials were appointed during the last months of Trump's administration. Shanker was in private practice with the Washington, DC, offices of Mayer Brown, LLC and Covington & Burling, LLP, before joining the Department of Justice in 2012.

Joe Biden Undo Donald Trump's Immigration Policies

US President Joe Biden on February 2 signed three executive orders to address asylum processing at the US-Mexico border and legal immigration system in a bid to undo former US President Donald Trump’s policies. Biden has prioritised creating a special task force to reunify the families, who were separated at the southern border under the previous administration’s “zero-tolerance policy”. While calling the prior policies “moral failure and national shame” the newly minted President said that his administration is committed to remedying the “awful harm” the Trump administration inflicted on families.

“With the first action today, we're going to work to undo the moral and national shame of the previous administration that literally, not figuratively, ripped children from the arms of their families, mothers, and fathers at the border with no plan, none whatsoever, to reunify the children, who are still in custody, and their parents", said Biden.

Each and every generation of immigrants has made our nation stronger — our diversity is one of our greatest strengths. Today, I’ll take action to rebuild and strengthen our immigration system. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 2, 2021

(With PTI Inputs)