Are Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Distant Cousins From A 100 Years Ago?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been making headlines ever since they announced their relationship and later tied the knot. Did you know the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very distant cousins and were already related, from before their marriage? Read along to know more about their connection and how they are cousins.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are actually cousins

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might have married nearly 3 years ago but it turns out they have been related for the longest time. Since the news of their engagement came out in November 2017, some avid royal family fans have dug up information and found out how the couple already has a connect. And it was revealed that the two are indeed very, very, very distant but cousins.

According to a report in Metro, Ralph Bowes who was born in Streatlam, County Durham in 1480 and served as the High Sheriff of the region is the missing piece of the puzzle in explaining how the royal couple is connected. Bowes was both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s great grandfather from 14 generations earlier. The ancestry goes long back to the Queen Mother, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon’s lineage on Prince Harry’s side. Thomas Markle, Meghan’s father can be traced back to an Englishman called Ralph Bowes whose estates passed down to Sir George Bowes due to succession of males’ heirs and who was related to the Queen Mother, too.

Harry and Meghan’s lineage can be traced back to hundreds of years ago of Elizabeth becoming the Queen Mother as her daughter was crowned Queen Elizabeth II in 1952. The Queen is the grandmother of Harry after he was born to her son Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer in 1894. The Duchess can trace her lineage to hundreds of years ago when her ancestors first started living in America.

Sheriff Ralph Bowes’ granddaughter was married to John Hussey of Dorking in Surrey. The Hussey’s grandson Christopher Hussey made a move to America in 1632 and was one of the people who found Nantucket in Massachusetts. Mail Online, has reported that this family down the line gave birth to Meghan Markle.

