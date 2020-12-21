Putin Visits Foreign Intelligence Service HQ To 'congratulate' Amid US Cyberattack Row

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday congratulated the country's Foreign Intelligence Service, days after reports of Kremlin's involvement in cyberattacks on US federal agencies emerged. Putin visited the headquarters of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service on December 20 to mark the Security Agency Worker’s Day, which is garnering a lot of eyeballs because of the timing of the visit. Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service SVR celebrated the 100th anniversary yesterday.

Putin, while speaking at the occasion, wished success to all the servicemen who defend Russia from external and internal threats and stand for its national interests. Putin congratulated all those who have worked and continue to work in the Foreign Intelligence Service, which he said is very crucial for the state.

"On this great occasion, I would like to sincerely congratulate all those who have worked and who continue to work in this key area, one that is crucial for the state. I expect that the Foreign Intelligence Service will continue to exhibit flexibility in responding to the ever-changing international situation, to display vigorous commitment in identifying and neutralising potential threats to Russia, and to enhance the quality of its analyses," Putin said.

US cyberattack row

This comes as the United States is working to find out the real culprit behind the months-long cyberattacks on systems of US federal agencies and some private companies. Experts and government officials suggest Russia's involvement in the attack, which the former Soviet Union has categorically dismissed.

As many as 12 federal agencies of the United States, including the Department of Defence and the national nuclear weapons agency, were breached in the hacks, which allegedly lasted for months but was only identified last week. The attacks came to the notice of intelligence officials after being discovered by a cybersecurity company called FireEye. The hackers managed to insert malware into software updates that were reportedly being sent to the US government as well as its partners in the private sectors through SolarWinds Corp.

