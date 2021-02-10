Reddit User Claiming To Be Tesla Employee Reveals He Lied In Bitcoin Investment Post

Tesla on Monday announced it has bought bitcoin worth $1.50 billion and will soon start accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment for its products. The announcement led to a massive surge in bitcoin's market value, resulting in enthusiasts revisiting a Reddit post from last month, which claimed Tesla is investing in cryptocurrency. However, the Reddit user, who claimed to be a company insider and said Tesla was buying bitcoin, has revealed that he lied in his post and was high on Acid when he shared it.

"I am a software dev working at R&D at Tesla in California, over the past 72 hours our company bought 24701 BTC at an average price of 33142$. I have no idea what will happen once this reaches the newspapers but I think the price will explode even more," the Reddit user named TSLAinsider posted last month.

Tesla 'insider' turns out to be a prankster

According to the New York Post, who spoke to the creator of the Reddit post, the user lied about working at Tesla's R&D facility in California and is actually a prankster. The user told the New York Post that he is from Germany and was high on Acid when he created that troll post. The user told the New York Post that he got this intuition last month that Tesla would buy bitcoin, so he created the troll post on Reddit.

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency, which is also known as a digital currency and is traded entirely on the web. Bitcoin was invented in 2009 by an unknown person or persons and has no single administration to control it, unlike physical currencies, which are controlled by central banks all over the world. Bitcoin has become hugely popular among the masses in the last couple of years, before which it was only known by a select group of people.

