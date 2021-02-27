Republican Leaders Appeal Biden, IOC To Boycott 2022 Winter Olympics In Beijing

Making an appeal to President Joe Biden, a section of Republicans have demanded that the US must boycott the Winter Olympics 2022 in Beijing, given the 'horrific' human rights abuses committed by China. Former US ambassador Indian-American Nikki Haley has called on the International Olympic Committee to select a new site for the event.

Haley on Friday said that 'it is no secret that China intends to use the international event as part of its massive communist propaganda campaign'. She has launched a campaign through which she will demand President Biden to announce a boycott of the games in China. She was quoted by PTI as saying, "We cannot sit back and watch China use the Olympics to cover up its horrific human rights abuses."

The United States should not glorify a country that is committing genocide against its own people and threatening the world.



That's why I am calling for a U.S. boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in China.



Read more here:https://t.co/jyAvP86ICc — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 25, 2021



While the White House clarified that 'no decision has been taken yet in this regard', Senator Rick Scott also wrote a letter to Biden and has appealed to hold a meeting so the 'horrific human rights violations by China on minorities' can be discussed. Haley has alleged that if the Winter Olympics are allowed to be hosted in Beijing, 'the Communist Party of China is likely to claim it as proof of China's good global standing and world leadership'. She stressed that "we need to stand up to China and we need to do it now".

Senator Scott meanwhile has said that he has urged the IOC to 'move the games out of Communist China and to a country that respects basic human rights.' Haley was quoted by Fox News as saying, "If the United States boycotts the Winter Olympics, it will send an unmistakable message that China's tyranny and threats are unacceptable. It will show that actions have consequences. President Biden must make the decision to boycott. It shouldn't be a tough one."

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has said that guidance will be sought from the US Olympic Committee.

