India At UNGA Seeks Int'l Community's 'constructive Support' To Save Myanmar's Democracy

Days after the military in Myanmar allegedly opened fire at pro-democracy demonstrators killing at least three protestors, India on Friday called on the international community to extend its 'constructive support' to the people in the Southeast Asian country. Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations TS Tirumurti was speaking at the UN General Assembly's informal meeting on Myanmar where he said that 'the rule of law and democratic process must be upheld'.



He was referring to the pro-democracy drive that Myanmar has witnessed time and again in past one decade. Calling it to be 'India's close friend', Tirumurti asserted "Bringing back the democratic order must be the priority of all stakeholders in Myanmar. India is closely monitoring the situation and discussions will be on with the like-minded nations so that the hopes and aspirations of people in Myanmar are preserved and respected," he conveyed.

In an attempt to force the pro-democracy demonstrators back to work on February 21, the military along with rubber bullets and tear gas used live bullets on the shipyard workers in Myanmar. The protestors are demanding that their leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other leaders of the NDL who remain to be detained, be released. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had condemned the 'deadly violence' and had said "I call on all parties to return to civilian rule. Everyone has a right to peaceful assembly." The military detained the ruling party leaders in Myanmar after the opposition had alleged that the elections were 'rigged and the results were unfair'.

In the latest development on the issue, New Delhi in the UN called for an early resolution for displaced persons from the Rakhine state of Myanmar. Tirumurti appealed that the international community must financially or otherwise, support the efforts being made by the Bangladesh Government to 'resolve issues relating to radicalisation in the camps and other security challenges. This he pointed must include "provisions for providing education, skill development, and adequate medical assistance."

The UN considered that over 300,000 civilians are internally displaced in Myanmar including 129,000 Rohigyans who were confined to camps in Rakhine, in 2012, ANI reported. Tirumurti in the UN also appealed "A collaborative and consensus-based approach is key to arrive at a meaningful and practical outcome. We must work together to resolve the humanitarian issues in a timely manner."

