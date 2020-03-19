US Researchers Being Screened For Coronavirus Prior To Deployment In Antarctica

Amid the growing coronavirus epidemic, all the United States researchers and workers stationed in Antarctica were screened for coronavirus prior to their deployment. According to reports, the National Science Foundation’s Micheal England has claimed that there was only a skeleton crew currently in Antarctica.

No cases in Antarctica

As per reports, there are only about 100 people in the Antarctic at the moment, both from the US and other nations. All the ones present there are currently preparing for the upcoming winter. The summer season will begin in October when most workers and researchers will be deployed. Antarctica remains the only continent that is left with no reported cases of the deadly coronavirus.

The novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has claimed more than 9,276 lives across the world and has infected over 2,25,242 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China is the most affected country in the world as experts believe that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally. Italy and Iran are the other countries that are most affected by the virus outbreak.

US lawmakers will undergo self-quarantine after two members of the United States Congress have recently tested positive for the deadly coronavirus. The two members of Congress announced that they have tested positive for coronavirus on March 18. Representative Mario Diaz-Balart and Ben McAdams tested positive.

As per reports, 21 US lawmakers have announced that they will be going into self-quarantine after coming into contact with an infected individual. Take a look at the list of US congressmen that have decided to self-quarantine themselves.

Ted Cruz- Republican Senator Ted Cruz from Texas had announced that he would be going under self-quarantine after coming into contact with an individual during a conference who later tested positive. According to reports, Ted Cruz’s period of self-quarantine ended on March 17 and he claimed that he felt great and strong.

