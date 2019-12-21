The Debate
Robert De Niro 'wants To See Bag Of Faeces' On Donald Trump's Face

US News

American actor Robert De Niro said that he would 'like to see a bag of faeces right in his face' while addressing to United States President Donald Trump.

Robert De Niro

American actor Robert De Niro said that he would 'like to see a bag of s*** right in his face' while addressing to United States President Donald Trump. The 73-year-old actor who has been seen vocal about his disagreements with Trump recently appeared on the 'Rumble With Moore' podcast. Not only that, Niro who has never done any podcast took that opportunity to say that Trump's picture with bag faeces shot is spread all over the world. He further explains it as the 'most humiliating thing' because the US President 'needs to be humiliated'. 

Niro said, “He needs to be confronted and humiliated by whoever his opponent is, his political opponent. They have to stand up to him. They don't have to do it in an obvious physical way, but they have to have the formidability to confront him and to put him in his place because the people have to see that, to see him be humiliated." 

Read - Russia: Vladimir Putin Says 'nobody Knows' Origin Of Climate Change, Backs Trump

Furthermore, the American actor said that he has thought of nicknames for Trump and has decided to call him 'low life' and 'not a pig'. According to Niro, 'pigs have dignity' and Trump 'has no dignity'. 

"I used to call him a pig, but pigs have dignity. He has no dignity, no nothing. He's a disgrace to the human race, if you will. I don't want to call them names. I just want to get us out of this situation. We all know what he is. It's just getting past that." 

Read - US President Trump Invited To Give State Of The Union Speech

Donald Trump impeached

US President Donald Trump has become only the third President to be impeached on December 18 after Democrat-led House of Representatives passed the charges in a historic vote. The internet users were seen celebrating his impeachment and with the Christmas just around the corner, they called it 'Merry Impeachmas'.  While for the most part Trump is impeached, his removal from the office will now be decided in Republican-led House Senate. In what is next for the defiant US President, these charges of 'abuse of power' and 'obstruction to Congress' will be in Senate for a trial. The house with Republican majority sits as a High Court in which the senators 'consider evidence, hear witnesses' and then vote to acquit or convict Trump. 

Read - Donald Trump Slams Evangelical Magazine For Branding Him Morally Unfit

Read - Donald Trump Signs $1.4 Trillion In Spending, Avoids Shutdown
 

