Rudy Giuliani Not Representing Trump In Any Legal Matter But Remains 'ally And A Friend'

Donald Trump’s longtime personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, is not currently representing the former US President in any legal matter, senior adviser Jason Miller told CNN. Giuliani has played a crucial role in Trump’s attempt to overturn the results of the Presidential Election by filing several legal cases in courts on his behalf and spearheading a parallel media campaign that has, nonetheless, borne no fruit and failed abjectly, with Guiliani also testing positive for COVID in the process apart from making a mockery of himself.

Giuliani’s legal work with the former president dates back years. Miller on February 16 said that the ex-New York City mayor remained an “ally and a friend”, however, he added that Giuliani is not representing Trump only because there are no pending cases in which he is involved.

Simply that there are no pending cases where Mayor Giuliani is representing the President. The Mayor remains an ally and a friend. https://t.co/oV58sap9yO — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) February 16, 2021

Trump had sidelined the former New York City mayor by refusing to pay his legal bills. Reports suggest that Trump's relations with Giuliani have drastically changed as he has asked his aides not to pay Giuliani’s pending fees because the lawyer demanded $20,000 a day. However, no confirmation has been received from Giuliani as of now.

Trump, Giuliani sued for inciting Capitol riots

Now out of the office and without the protections, Trump is facing multiple criminal investigations, civil state inquiries, and defamation lawsuits by two women accusing him of sexual assault. Trump and Giuliani have also been accused of conspiring to incite the US Capitol riots, in a legal action filed under a historic law known as the Ku Klux Klan Act. As per reports, the lawsuit was brought on Tuesday by Democrat Bennie Thompson of Mississippi and the eminent civil rights organisation the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

Thompson sued Trump and Giuliani just three days after the former US President was acquitted by the Senate on a charge of inciting the January 6 insurrection. Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell voted to acquit to point out that the US Presidents are “not immune” to being held accountable by criminal or civil litigation. However, the suit reportedly alleges that Trump, Giuliani, and the extremist groups including the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers conspired to incite the attack on the US Capitol with an aim to prevent Congress from certifying the election victory of US President Joe Biden.



