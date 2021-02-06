'We're Not In East Germany': Rudy Giuliani Slams Radio Station Live On Air Over Disclaimer

Rudy Giuliani lashed out at New York’s 77 Talk Radio WABC which recently announced that his afternoon programme would now come with a disclaimer. Giuliani had vehemently backed former US President Donald Trump’s claim of fraudulent Presidential elections, claimed that Venezuelan software led to Biden’s victory, tried to blame the Capitol riots on socialist group Antifa, all without evidence. Alarmed by the former New York Mayor’s conspiracy theories, the radio station issued a disclaimer stating that the “views, assumptions and opinions” expressed by Mr Giuliani and his guests “are strictly their own” and “do not necessarily represent” that of the station or its advertisers.

'Rather Insulting'

However, the disclaimer attracted the ire of the Trump ally who has said it was rather insulting. “I would have thought they would have told me about that before just doing what they just did. Rather insulting,” he said on-air. Lampooning the radio station further he said that it was America and Not “east Germany” where they could curtail a person’s freedom of speech.

“Gives you a sense of how far this free speech thing has gone, and how they frighten everybody,” the former mayor said adding, “I mean, we’re in America, we’re not in East Germany. They’ve got to warn you about me? I’m going to have to give that a lot of consideration. I also think putting it on without telling me ― not the right thing to do. Not the right thing to do at all."

Giuliani, a close ally of the former President had drawn backlash for leading Trump’s legal team to claim “voter fraud” in November elections without evidence. He also sparked a slew of negative comments after his tweet asked Trump supporters to “fight light hell” just before the mob attempted to take down the US Capitol complex. Last month, a group of prominent lawyers asked New York’s judiciary to suspend Rudy Giuliani’s law license for making false claims in post-election lawsuits and urging Donald Trump’s supporters to engage in “trial by combat” shortly before they stormed the US Capitol.

