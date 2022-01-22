Rudy Giuliani Was Involved In Sending Fake Electors To Declare Trump's Victory: Report

A US media report has revealed that Rudy Giuliani and other Trump campaign officials were involved in sending fake electors to declare Trump's victory in the December 2020 US elections, reported CNN. This comes days after the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot case issued a written notice to Giuliani to appear before the court. According to CNN, sources have revealed that a few members of former President Donald Trump's election campaign team were involved in changing the result after President Joe Biden's victory when Congress counted the votes on January 6, 2021.

Illegitimate voters were asked to cast their votes in those states in which Trump had lost the elections. The sources told CNN that Guiliani and his allies were involved in election fraud in states including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. During the election, multiple planning calls were set up between Trump campaign officials and GOP state operatives, and Giuliani was present on at least one of them, according to a CNN source.

US Presidential Elections: Trump campaign officials arranged fake electors

The source also revealed that Trump campaign officials arranged for supporters to fill elector slots; they even booked meeting rooms in statehouses for the fake electors to meet on December 14, 2020 and also distributed draughts of fake certificates that were sent to the National Archives. It is significant to mention here that some of the top advisers to Trump publicly supported the "alternate electors" scheme in several states, but Giuliani and Trump's campaign were actively involved from behind the scenes and supervised the process.

At a local Republican organization, one fake elector from Michigan boasted at a recent event that the Trump campaign directed the entire operation. "We fought to seat the electors. The Trump campaign asked us to do that, "said Marshawn Maddock, co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party," according to a recording obtained by CNN. Of the 16 Trump supporters who served as fake voters and signed illegitimate certificates that were sent to the National Archives, Maddock was one of them. A former Trump campaign staffer said that "it was Rudy and these misfit characters who started calling the shots.