US President Joe Biden Says 'will Stand Against Antisemitism' After Texas Synagogue Attack

After several hours of a standoff between a lone gunman and law enforcement officials at a synagogue in the US city of Colleyville, Texas, all hostages were released safely and the attacker was shot dead. Following the development, US President Joe Biden condemned the act and promised to firmly stand against antisemitism and extremism. Biden also furthered a message of support for a member of the synagogue who was held captive for hours at gunpoint.

"I am grateful to the tireless work of law enforcement at all levels who acted cooperatively and fearlessly to rescue the hostages. We are sending love and strength to the members of Congregation Beth Israel, Colleyville, and the Jewish community," the US President said as per a statement issued by the White House on Saturday, 15 January 2022.

The attacker, whose identity remained hidden in the media, had demanded the release of a terrorist who belonged to Pakistan and was in a nearby prison.

"There is more we will learn in the days ahead about the motivations of the hostage-taker. But let me be clear to anyone who intends to spread hate—we will stand against anti-Semitism and against the rise of extremism in this country. That is who we are, and tonight, the men and women of law enforcement made us all proud," President Biden said.

Israeli PM Naftali Bennett thanks US law enforcement officials

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also thanked the United States law enforcement officers for rescuing the hostages. Taking to Twitter, Bennett wrote, "Relieved and thankful that the hostages of Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas have been rescued. I commend the law enforcement agencies and teams on the ground who responded swiftly and courageously to ensure the safety of the hostages. "

Relieved and thankful that the hostages of Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas have been rescued.



I commend the law enforcement agencies and teams on the ground who responded swiftly & courageously to ensure the safety of the hostages. — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) January 16, 2022

US: Texas synagogue attack

A lone gunman attacked the synagogue when Shabbat morning service was being carried on a Facebook Livestream video. A part of the incident was captured on Livestream, but soon it was removed from social media. The attacker was heard taking the name of Pakistani terrorist Aafia Siddiqui, who is popular by the name "Lady al-Qaeda".

Initially, the lone gunman, who was carrying explosives and an automatic weapon, took four people hostage, including the rabbi of the synagogue. After six hours, the attacker released one hostage unharmed. However, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Hostage Rescue Team managed to storm the synagogue and free the three other hostages. In return for the hostages, the gunman wanted the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted in 2010 by a New York City federal court of attempting to kill US military personnel. Currently, the Pakistani terrorist, Siddiqui is serving an 86-year prison sentence at Carswell Air Force Base near Fort Worth, Texas.

(Image: AP)