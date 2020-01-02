Same-sex Couple Adopts Three Separated Brothers To Reunite Them

A lesbian couple in Massachusetts reportedly adopted three brothers under the age of 4-years-old, hoping that the boys could grow up together as a family. The same-sex couple KC and Lena Currie, first adopted 18-month-old Joey at an adoption event that was hosted by Children's Friend hoping that would make a sweet family. However, the family soon received a call from the adoption centre informing them that Joey's youngest brother also needed a foster home, but the couple went ahead and adopted the six-week-old baby as well.

The third baby came in when they received another call from the organisation telling them that Joey and Noah's other sibling, Logan also needed a permanent home. While speaking to an international media outlet, the couple said that it was in the best interest of everyone that the three brothers stayed together. They further also said that Noah was supposed to be adopted by another foster family, but the arrangement had fallen through at the last minute, and because he needed a home so they adopted him.

'A wonderful family'

Director of Children's Friend adoption and family services, Veronica Listerud also praised the couple and their willingness to bring the boys together and raise them in the same family. While speaking to a media outlet she said that it is indeed a beautiful decision by the couple to let the brothers stay and grow up together. She further also added that they are a wonderful family and they really understand the kids' needs, also the the importance of maintaining sibling relationships and the long-term impact.

According to international media reports, the lesbian couple got married five years ago and first met Joey in Worcester in 2017 after which they adopted him same year in March. The couples said that they are further looking forward to celebrating the holidays with the boys. They also added that they can't wait for more dance parties, grade school, sports and all the fun things which are yet to come.

