Netizens Slam Hallmark After It Pulls Out Ad Featuring Lesbian Couple

An American pay television network, The Hallmark Channel, drew public ire after it pulled an advertisement featuring a lesbian couple getting married, following pressure from certain groups. A wedding-planning company Zola advertised on the Hallmark Channel which reportedly showcased a lesbian couple getting married, however, some communities including 'One Million Moms', outraged against the ad saying the channel was “family-friendly network”.

'Family-friendly' channel

The pressure from the conservative groups mounted on the channel which forced it to pull out the advertisements. 'One Million Moms', which claim to fight against “indecency”, confirmed the news in a statement. The organisation went on to urge Hallmark to stay true to its “family-friendly roots” and keep sex and sexual content – including the promotion of homosexuality – out of its programming.

“1MM has personally spoken with Crown Media Family Networks CEO Bill Abbott who confirmed Hallmark Channel has pulled the Zola.com commercial, featuring a same-sex couple, from their network,” said the organisation. “He reported the advertisement aired in error, but he was informed about it after hearing from concerned 1MM supporters. Way to go!” it added celebrating the decision.

The decision to pull out the advertisement was criticised by progressive groups and many people on social media called the action cowardice in nature. Netizens accused the channel’s move of being homophobic and called for its boycott.

This is the lovely ad that @HallmarkChannel pulled from their broadcast after conservatives complained. A simple kiss by lesbian newlyweds. Same-sex marriage has been the law of the land for four years. LGBTQ families are beautiful.#BoycottHallmark pic.twitter.com/4UFDiebBVi — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) December 14, 2019

An LGBTQ civil rights organisation stated that the only thing controversial in the whole episode was Hallmark’s “shameful actions”. It said that Hallmark failed the LGBTQ community and all of their customers.

“Oh, ⁦@hallmarkchannel⁩, this makes me so sad. The idea that family-friendly can’t include all kinds of families is hurtful and heartbreaking. I want to see love stories that reflect everyone’s experiences. #loveislove”, author Allie Larkin tweeted.

