Sarah McBride Shares Story About Joe Biden, Late Son Beau From Time When She 'came Out'

Sarah McBride, who is set to become the first transgender State Senator in US history, shared a heartfelt story about the President-elect Joe Biden and his late son Beau Biden. Sarah took to her official Twitter handle to congratulate Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden for winning the presidential election and shared an inspiring story about the former vice-president and his late son.

Sarah, who campaigned for Beau Biden in 2010, during the latter's re-election bid as Delaware's Attorney General, wrote on Twitter that when she came out as transgender in 2011 the then-vice-president Joe Biden told her "Beau is so proud of you". Sarah was a student body president at American University when she came out as a transgender woman. Beau Biden reportedly called Sarah and said he is proud of her for showing the courage and coming out as a transgender woman.

When I came out, @JoeBiden told me, “Beau is so proud of you.”



Today, Mr. President-elect, Beau is so proud of you. We are all so proud of you. pic.twitter.com/LugAAl4dzO — Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) November 7, 2020

Democrat Sarah McBride won the 2020 Delaware State Senate election and became the first openly transgender to occupy one of the highest seats in the country. Sarah, who is from Joe Biden's home state, beat Republican Steven Washington in the Frist District as she secured over 73 percent of the total votes polled this election. Sarah after winning the election said, "I hope tonight shows an LGBTQ kid that our democracy is big enough for them, too."

US presidential election

Meanwhile, most of the US media outlets on November 7 declared Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election after secured the key swing state of Pennsylvania, which offers 20 electoral votes, and surpassed the magic 270 mark needed to become the president of the United States. 45th US President Donald Trump has refused to concede defeat as his campaign and the Republican National Convention (RNC) have filed a series of lawsuits in several states challenging the counting of late-arriving votes.

