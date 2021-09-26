Schools Without Mask Mandate 3.5 Times More Likely To Have COVID Outbreaks, Opines CDC

Schools that did not implement the universal masking protocol are 3.5 times more likely to endure COVID-19 outbreaks, a new study by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published on Saturday, September 25, has found. Authorities analysed data from at least two Arizona counties, namely Maricopa and Pima after each resumed the in-person classrooms since July for the 2021-22 academic year with the mask mandate.

The K-12 schools comprised 75 per cent of the state's total population. As per US CDC, regardless of the vaccinations, these classrooms turned to the hub of the COVID disease spread as there were no mask requirements instated by the administration that drove higher rates of pediatric COVID-19 cases.

In July, the US state of Arizona witnessed an upward trajectory of weekly COVID-19 infections due to the highly contagious Delta variant. CDC has now collected data and published the three studies in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) that now backs the importance of using layered prevention strategies including universal masking to mitigate the spread of Coronavirus.

“These studies found that school districts without a universal masking policy in place were more likely to have COVID-19 outbreaks,” the US CDC wrote in a report.

It further added that the counties without masking requirements recorded high pediatric COVID-19 cases that increased nearly twice as quickly during this same period.

Universal masking 'an important component' says CDC

Of the total 999 schools that the authorities analysed, at least 21 per cent rolled out the mask requirement during the initial days of in-person classroom learning, 30.9 per cent implemented the measure about 9 to 17 days after the school reopened, of these 48 per cent chose not to roll out masking to prevent the COVID-19 spread.

“Universal masking is an important component in the recommended layered prevention strategy for schools, and this study continues to demonstrate that facemasks when used as part of the larger strategy can reduce spread of COVID-19 and prevent outbreaks in schools,” said CDC.

The US health body cited a separate report that analysed the data during the two weeks following the start of school in July that found the average change in pediatric COVID-19 case rates was lower among counties with school mask requirements, nearly 16.32 per 100,000 in a day. Whereas in counties without the mask rule, this figure shot up to 34.85 cases per 100,000 in a day. The CDC stated that the results highlight the impact that universal masking policies can have on the communities. CDC also found that despite an estimated 1,801 school closures so far this school year, 96 per cent of public schools have been able to remain open for full in-person learning. And therefore, providing students with a safe environment for in-person learning is one of the main priorities for CDC’s guidance.

