US Secretary Of State Calls Out Iranian Regime For Lying, Says 'elections Are Rigged'

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday slammed the Iranian regime stating that the regime is losing legitimacy every day over the disqualification of thousands of people, including 90 current lawmakers, from running in upcoming parliamentary elections. Taking to the microblogging site, Pompeo stated that the regime lies to their own people and treats them with contempt.

This statement of Pompeo comes after the Guardian Council barred more than 9,000 from the over 14,000 people who had registered to run. Among them are 90 sitting lawmakers out of some 247 who registered to run for re-election.

The Iranian regime consistently lies to the Iranian people and treats them with contempt. Now it is barring thousands of candidates from running for parliament in a massively, publicly rigged election. Even #Iran’s president says this isn’t a real election. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 16, 2020

The regime is losing legitimacy every day. The Ayatollah should listen to his own people, the world is listening. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 16, 2020

Iran's Presidential election

The thirteenth presidential election in Iran are scheduled to be held in February 2021. The elections are seen as a test for the popularity of the relatively moderate and pro-reform bloc led by Rouhani, which has struggled to deliver on campaign promises to improve people’s lives as Iran’s economy buckles under the weight of U.S. economic sanctions.

The Guardian Council says that most of the lawmakers who were barred from re-election were disqualified due to “financial problems,” a reference to embezzlement and corruption. The council is comprised of senior clerics and legal experts, half of whom are appointed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. It vets candidates for office as well as legislation, and rules out individuals if it believes their views or behaviour are incompatible with the theocratic system. Up for grabs will be 290 parliamentary seats. While the elected body serves as a place for debate and government scrutiny, the supreme leader has the final say on all major policies.

(with AP inputs)