US Congratulates Taiwan President Tsai On Her Re-election: Pompeo

Rest of the World News

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday announced that the United States congratulates Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on her re-election on Saturday

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday in a tweet said that the United States congratulates Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on her re-election and her party, the DPP, on its victory in the parliamentary and presidential election in Taiwan. Pompeo also said that the US also wished to praise Tsai for her strong stance against China and her push for greater stability in Taiwan's relationship with China in the face of unrelenting pressure.

Beijing views the island of Taiwan to be a part of China and has vowed to bring Taiwan back into its fold through military force or diplomacy. The Taiwan elections were closely monitored by Beijing. While speaking to local media Pompeo added that Taiwan was a model for the Indo-Pacific region and a force for good in the world. Pompeo also thanked President Tsai for her leadership in building a strong partnership with the US.

Tsia re-elected as President

In the elections, Voters chose Tsai’s tough stance against China over Han's arguments for friendlier ties with Beijing, which considers self-governing Taiwan a renegade province to be brought under its control, by force if necessary. China's communist leaders have taken an especially hard line against Tsai since her 2016 inauguration, infuriated by her refusal to endorse its claim that Taiwan and the mainland belong to a single China.

The unrest in Hong Kong that has been going on for months as Hong Kong attempts to resist Chinese heavy-handedness played a major factor in the elections and have an effect of voting because China wishes Taiwan to accept Chinese rule under the 'one country, two systems' model that operates in Honk Kong as well. Tsai defeated two challengers in Saturday's election - Han Kuo-yu of the rival Nationalist Party and James Soong of the smaller People First Party.

COMMENT
