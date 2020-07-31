What Are The Seeds From China Coming To The US? USDA Issues Warning

People across the United States received unsolicited packages filled with seeds that appear to have come from China. Authorities in the country have warned people against planting those seeds and are currently investigating the situation. The United States Department of Agriculture, who is looking into the matter along with the Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection, has said that at the moment they don't have any evidence to suggest otherwise than a simple 'brushing scam'. Brushing scam is when sellers ship their inexpensive product to oblivious people to increase visibility and customer reviews in order to boost sales.

"USDA is aware that people across the country have received suspicious, unsolicited packages of seed that appear to be coming from China. USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is working closely with the Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection, other federal agencies, and State departments of agriculture to investigate the situation. Please hold onto the seeds and packaging, including the mailing label, until someone from your state department of agriculture or APHIS contacts you with further instructions. Do not plant seeds from unknown origins," USDA said in a release on July 30.

Several state governments across the United States have also issued similar warnings on social media asking people to not plant seeds they received in unsolicited packages. According to media reports, people across Canada have also received similar packages containing seeds. Authorities there have also sounded similar alerts, warning people that the seeds could be invasive in nature and may cause serious damage to the country's natural and agricultural areas.

Chinese foreign ministry's statement

Meanwhile, China's foreign ministry has also issued a statement related to the mysterious seeds, offering the United States authorities to help investigate the source of the packages. It said urged the United States postal service to return the packages to China post so that it could investigate. The foreign ministry spokesperson added that the information labels on the packages appear to be fake following checks by China's postal service.

