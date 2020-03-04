Super Tuesday: Six Most Crucial Battlegrounds, From California To Virginia

On March 3, 14 US states held primary elections, including two states that award the most delegates- California and Texas. Also voting on Super Tuesday were a few key general election swing states. Here are the six most interesting battlegrounds during Super Tuesday, from California to Virginia.

Most crucial battles of Super Tuesday

California

According to reports, California had proved a firewall for Hillary Clinton during the 2016 elections. Clinton defeated Sanders with a vote share of 53 per cent to his 46 per cent. During that year California voted in June when the primary race was almost over but this 7year the voters go to the polls while the race is still ongoing. Inequality has long been a key issue in California and Senator Bernie Sanders that hopes California will be his firewall this year has frequently addressed that issue. According to reports, Bernie Sanders won California with 30 per cent of the votes.

Read: Joe Biden Hails Super Tuesday, Calls It 'good Night' After Winning 9 States

Read: Joe Biden Scores Victory In Virginia On Super Tuesday, Projected To Win North Carolina

Texas

Texas is extremely important because it has 228 delegates to offer which is the third-largest number in any state and the second largest on Super Tuesday, California has more delegates. As per reports, Joe Biden won Texas with a little over 33 per cent of the vote share. Texas has historically been a red state and in recent years has been coming close to purple as per reports.

North Carolina

Joe Biden won a resounding victory in this state with 43 per cent of the vote share With Senator Sanders coming in second with 24 per cent of the votes. Before voting started, it appeared to be a three-way race between Biden Bloomberg and Sanders.,

Read: Super Tuesday: Joe Biden And Bernie Sanders Lock Horns In Fierce Battle

Read: Super Tuesday: Here's What It Means For 2020 US Presidential Election

Virginia has one of the largest delegates hauls available on Super Tuesday and Joe Biden quickly emerged victorious with many precincts reporting that he had almost double the number of votes as Senator Bernie Sanders.

Massachusetts

Elizebeth Warren hoped to win big in Massachusetts and win easily because it is her home state but Joe Biden took the state with 33 per cent of the vote share. Biden's win in Massachuttes is a severe blow to his opponents, especially Warren who came in third after Sanders.

Minnesota

Joe Biden won an enormous victory in Minnesota after being endorsed by Ms Klobuchar after she ended her own bid at obtaining the Democratic ticket. Four years ago Sanders had won a crucial upset victory against Clinton.