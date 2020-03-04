Joe Biden Hails Super Tuesday, Calls It 'good Night' After Winning 9 States

Former United States Vice President, and the Democratic frontrunner for Super Tuesday, Joe Biden hailed it as a “good night” on March 3. With initial wins by Bernie Sanders in Iowa and North Hampshire, and Nevada all speculations of Biden lagging behind in the presidential race for the White House were put to rest as he is projected to win in at least nine primaries out of total 14 which went out voting for Super Tuesday. While addressing the cheering crowd in Los Angeles, Biden roared that the night is “getting even better” as Sanders was projected to win in only four states.

"It's a good night and it seems to be getting even better! They don't call it Super Tuesday for nothing," Biden said

What is being called as Biden's 'big bounce', Super Tuesday is apparently the biggest day on the primary calendar and its results are most likely to reshape the entire face of the presidential race in a way very few could have predicted. While most Democrats were looking for an alternative after Nevada caucuses which declared Vermont Senator and self-proclaimed socialist, Sanders as the winner, Biden's decisive victory in South Carolina left him buoyant but highly vulnerable before Super Tuesday. However, Biden scored victories from Texas to Massachusetts on March 3 and revitalize a presidential bid which was deemed as a disaster a few days back.

Sanders got the biggest prize

While Biden claimed victory in nine states, Sanders won in California that has ensured his Democrats' nomination fight for the foreseeable future. Suddenly, after Super Tuesday, the Democrats who had featured more than a half dozen candidates last week turned into a two-man contest between Biden and Sanders. Both have starkly different views regarding the future of United States of America.

