Skiing To Snow Tubing: Unreal Scenes Captured As Texas Faces A Historic Cold Weather

Texas is known for its sprawling deserts and excruciating heatwaves, however, right now, the US state is blanketed in a thick layer of ice. Power outages, caused by a combination of high demand, power plants crippled by the weather, and a grid that is cut off from the rest of the country, have left millions of people shivering in the dark. However, people in Texas are making the best of the freezing temperatures by skiing, snow tubing, and making it memorable by leaping into a swimming pool.

Amid such harsh weather conditions, a number of people in Texas shared videos and photos that show how the state’s roads have turned into ice rinks for ice skaters. Some residents even tried to light up an outdoor fireplace filled with snow. Another shared a picture of a fire extinguisher and said that they are burning furniture to keep warm while waiting for power to be restored.

snow days in Texas pic.twitter.com/mhbNVw3Fa4 — melimeli (@_granmeli) February 19, 2021

READ: Texas Gets Its Power Back But Water Woes Deepen As US President Biden Faces 1st Big Crisis

Snow tubing in Texas pic.twitter.com/1sGuOxk0le — Coach K (@NateKoeneman) February 19, 2021

wait for it... 😂❄️



We’re making the most out of snow day, but praying for all of Texas and those without power... my own fam included 😩🙌 pic.twitter.com/yk9ySOxPZo — Erin Kinsey (@ErinKinseyTX) February 19, 2021

Sleds are cute and probably more convenient but over here in Texas’s version of Snow Storm Uri, we do what we have to do. ❤️ Still waiting for a special someone to come rescue me! pic.twitter.com/uMGMCPGRtY — Kerroline (@KerrolineD) February 19, 2021

READ: Texas Weather: Wind Turbines Freeze Amid 'unprecedented' Storm

My Girl. Figure Skating in Texas! February 2021🥶❄️💞⛸️😷 pic.twitter.com/SKuMfMI8Qu — Georgina Swinfen (@SwinfenGeorgina) February 19, 2021

Yo peeps in Texas, buy a GTR and you'll be fine. pic.twitter.com/BVebuSRniw — 🅖︎🅣︎🅡︎𝑨𝒓𝒎𝒚🚗™ (@GTRarmyTM) February 19, 2021

We’re burning furniture in our houses pic.twitter.com/TZIXKOJuH9 — kingsmom (@miltwnsfinst) February 18, 2021

READ: What Is Happening In Texas? Will India Face Such Drastic Changes In Climatic Conditions?

Biden’s first big crisis

Meanwhile, due to lack of power, pipes have frozen and a large number of systems have been reporting water issues, said Toby Baker, executive director of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Water problems have impacted about 14.3 million residents out of a total population of around 29 million, as officials distribute fresh water and food to thousands of people, he said. Even as utility operations returned to normal on Friday, more than 50,000 customers were still without power as crews struggled to repair the downed lines.

US President Joe Biden issued a major disaster declaration for 77 of the worst-hit counties in Texas. The declaration authorizes the Homeland Security Department and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts and expedite assistance. The Texas storm represents Biden's first big domestic crisis. The President said he wants to visit the state next week but does not want to distract from relief efforts.

READ: Texas Man Rescues His Pet Dog By Jumping Into Freezing Swimming Pool: Watch