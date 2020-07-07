Bubba Wallace Signed By Beats By Dre Amid Row With US President Donald Trump

While Richard Petty Motorsports driver Bubba Wallace shut down US President Donald Trump with his "Love Wins" message, popular audio products brand Beats Electronics (also known as Beats by Dre) announced the NASCAR racer as their new endorser this week. The company announced via social media that they were supposed to make the announcement later this week. However, after Bubba Wallace's strong response to Donald Trump's social media attack, the company made a quick announcement while also supporting the 26-year-old's "Hate cannot win the day" message.

Beats by Dre sign Bubba Wallace

We weren’t going to announce this until later this week, but hate cannot win the day. No one should ever be asked to apologize for standing up for what’s right — we are proud to welcome @bubbawallace to the Beats by Dr. Dre family. pic.twitter.com/HeiC76MDle — Beats by Dre (@beatsbydre) July 6, 2020

NASCAR, as well as Bubba Wallace, faced considerable criticism on social media for the noose incident. It was earlier suspected that the 26-year-old, who has taken an active stand in the recent anti-racism protests, was a victim of a hate crime. The FBI investigation into the Bubba Wallace noose incident revealed it was just a garage rope pull, which had been in place since October 2019.

Donald Trump on NASCAR hoax

Donald Trump slammed Bubba Wallace for his over-reaction, claiming the racer owes an apology to his peers who were ready to sacrifice everything for Wallace. Trump also criticised NASCAR for banning the use of Confederate flags at the racing events.

Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2020

Bubba Wallace responds to Trump

Bubba Wallace's response to Donald Trump was simple yet powerful after the 26-year-old urged the "next generation" to choose love over hate. Wallace wrote on Twitter: "Your words and actions will always be held to a higher standard than others. You have to be prepared for that. You don't learn these things in school. You learn them from trials and tribulations, the ups and downs this crazy world provides. You will always have people testing you. Seeing if they can knock you off your pedestal. I encourage you to keep your head held high and walk proudly on the path you have chosen. Never let anybody tell you can't do something!"

In a more direct response to the US President, Wallace wrote: "Love over hate every day. Love should come naturally as people are TAUGHT to hate. Even when it’s HATE from the POTUS. Love wins."

To the next generation and little ones following my foot steps..#LoveWins pic.twitter.com/tVaV3pkdLe — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) July 6, 2020

Bubba Wallace will be joining the likes of LeBron James, Serena Williams, Odell Beckham Jr, Colin Kaepernick and Simone Biles as athletes endorsing Beats by Dre. LeBron James even welcomed Wallace to the growing family via social media.

