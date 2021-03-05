SpaceX Deploys Robot Dog 'Zeus' At SN10 Explosion Site To Investigate Wreckage: Watch

SpaceX Boston Dynamics robot dog named “Zeus" was spotted at the space agency’s test site on Thursday where the rocket prototype known as SN10 exploded minutes after it made it on the landing pad during a test flight. Following the explosion of the Starship after its soft landing, the facility crew was seen clearing the premises off the debris and remains, however in the footages that emerged, SpaceX’s robot dog Zeus was also seen trotting around helping the staff. A yellow coloured four-legged machine robot dog was inspecting the wreckage of the prototype at SpaceX’s Boca Chica facility in Texas.

Elon musk owned space agency SpaceX launched the Starship serial No. 10, or SN10 on Wednesday, which touched down safely in a major milestone for SpaceX’s crewed mars missions. The vehicle, however, blasted few minutes after the touchdown failing to hold it together. The launch took place from SpaceX’s South Texas site at 6:15 PM EST (2315 GMT) and soared an estimated 6.2 miles (10 kilometers) from the ground.

As the rocket exploded, the stainless steel engine that cost the company $1 million tore apart sending the remains flying across the landing pad at about 6:30 p.m. EST (2330 GMT) causing the huge flames. Near the crushed body of the rocket, Zeus was seen observing the aftermath of the exploded vehicle. It has been speculated, according to NASA, that the failure may have been caused due to the non-deployment of the landing legs which resulted in a pre-landing flip.

Zeus meanwhile trotted around the site amid the plumes of nitrogen smog at the potentially dangerous site inspecting the damage unsafe for the humans. Zeus is an expensive robot dog acquired by SpaceX for a price of $74,500, and additionally $100,000 with add-ons including LiDar, camera mounts, sensors, etc. The robodog was designed by Boston Dynamics but is owned by Hyundai and first appeared during SpaceX’s prototype test of SN7 does tank in June 2020.

