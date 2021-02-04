Man Plays Ping Pong With Robot Using Nunchaku, Sets A New Record: WATCH

A man named Xie Desheng recently bagged the Guinness World Record for hitting most tennis table balls with a nunchaku in one minute. While taking to Facebook on February 3, the Guinness World Records shared the video of Xie Desheng hitting the balls that are being thrown at him from a robot. “When it comes to ping pong with nunchaku, China's Xie Desheng is unstoppable”, read the caption of the clip.

New world record

The 3 minutes long video clip opens to Desheng playing ping pong using nunchaku against a robot. Soon, he establishes a record of hitting most balls with a nunchaku in one minute. He hits a total of 35 balls, despite many misses. Let’s have a look at the video.

According to the official website, the slow-motion playback showed that he hit 39 balls during the attempt. However, four balls were discounted from the total because of the balls were hit on his hand instead of the nunchaku. The video of Desheng has left the netizens divided. While few are praising him, others are saying he can never become Bruce Lee. "That’s really cool! But who’s the dude in the yellow track suit? I found his antics to be distracting from the real star, the robot", wrote a Facebook user. Another person wrote, "Come on really show me something challenging I can do that and I'm recovering from surgery". "I think it's ridiculous he hits the ball but look closely, he doesn't get you on a record properly, just slap it like that without a sense many people can believe", wrote another user. Netizens can be seen tagging their friends in the comment section.

(Image Credits: Facebook/GuinnessWorldRecords)