Dog-like Robot Spot Performs New Tricks With Additional Arm, Can Work Around The Clock

US robotics company Boston Dynamics, on Tuesday, February 2, unveiled a new version of a four-legged dog-like robot named Spot. The previous version went on sale during June, starting at $74,500. The new version has an upgraded functionality and has an addition to all the basic qualities that Spot explorer has.

We've put the Spot Arm through its paces, and now, it's your turn. Learn more about the arm and our other new Spot products on YouTube tomorrow at 11am EST: https://t.co/AODBip6hse pic.twitter.com/YR5y9JagwH — Boston Dynamics (@BostonDynamics) February 1, 2021

The new version of Spot

As per the official website, the new version has longer Autowalk missions, enhanced WiFi, and Ethernet connection while docked. Also, it provides ultimate autonomous data capture and post-mission data download. The older version had a built-in dock dock detection and an easy-to-use tablet interface. The self charging function of the robot helps Spot to autonomously perform routine or on-demand data collection in remote locations with no human interaction.

(Image Credits: Bostondynamics.com)

The robot can carry and power up to 14kg of inspection equipment. It's easy to control feature lets the user control the robot from afar using an intuitive tablet application and built-in stereo cameras. Lastly, there are program repeatable autonomous missions to gather consistent data.

In another significant development, Russian Internet giant Yandex introduced ts new innovation of delivery robots to ensure customers get served with the perfect hot meals. All the customer has to do is choose delivery by one of the robots in the Yandex.Eats app. The rover will pick up their order from the restaurant and take it to the specified location. The users also have an option of tracking the location of the rover and the status of their order.

To receive the order, the customers need to unlock the rover from their smartphone and lift the top. According to the reports by The Medium, Dmitry Polishchuk, CEO of the Yandex Self-Driving Group said that they have seen an increase in the demand of delivery services over the last few years. He added that these rovers can deliver restaurant meals, groceries, orders from online stores and will slowly but steadily become a normal part of city life.

(Image Credits: Twitter/BostonDynamics)