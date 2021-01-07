Speaker Nancy Pelosi Says Joint Session To Resume Once US Capitol Is 'secured'

Reacting to the unprecedented attack on democracy, where thousands of angry supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol and clashed with police on Wednesday, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi issued a statement. Calling the US Capitol seige a shameful assault on the country's democracy, Nancy Pelosi said that this will not deter the authorities from their responsibility towards the Constitution. Speaking further she said, that the lawmakers would return for the joint session of the Congress on Wednesday night once it is cleared by the security for use.

Today’s shameful assault on our democracy — anointed at the highest level of government — must not deter us from our responsibility to the Constitution. Tonight, we will move forward with the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s election. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 7, 2021

READ | 'Abuse Of Power': Kamala Harris Lashes Out At Donald Trump Over Call To Georgia Officials

Nancy Pelosi: Joint session would resume despite US Capitol Seige

"To that end, in consultation with Leader Hoyer and Whip Clyburn and after calls to the Pentagon, the Justice Department and the Vice President, we have decided we should proceed tonight at the Capitol once it is cleared for use. Leader Hoyer will be sending out more guidance later today," said Speaker of the US House of Representatives.

READ | Nancy Pelosi And Mitch McConnell's Home Vandalised With Graffiti

Stating that the lawmakers always knew that this responsibility would take them into the night, Pelosi said that the night may be long but they are hopeful that their purpose would be accomplished. This statement from the Speaker of US House of representatives comes after the joint session of the US Congress presided over by Vice resident Mike Pence was disrupted by thousands of pro-Trump protestors. After this attack, Pence along with the lawmakers were evacuated to safe locations.

READ | Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Don Matching Tuxedos In Last White House Christmas Photo

US Capitol Seige

Today, I'm ordering a citywide curfew for the District of Columbia from 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, until 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 7. pic.twitter.com/lp6Pt3DcYC — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 6, 2021

As US lawmakers moved towards certifying Joe Biden’s victory election, pro-Trump protesters breached the Capitol on Wednesday (local time), forcing the Senate to evacuate and Vice President Mike Pence to be ushered to a secure location. The frenzied scene forced Congress to abruptly pause the ceremonial event affirming Biden's sweeping win in the November 3 election and evacuate parts of the building. One woman who was shot inside US Capitol has died. Multiple officers have also been injured during the mob attack. The doors of the Senate have now been closed and locked, while DC Mayor Muriel Browser has announced a citywide curfew from 6 pm until 6 am tomorrow.

READ | Donald Trump Downplays Cyberattack, Says 'Fake News' Calling It Bigger Than It Is