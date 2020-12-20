Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Don Matching Tuxedos In Last White House Christmas Photo

US President Donald Trump and First lady Melania Trump are seen wearing matching Tuxedos in the White House Christmas portrait of the year. The couple's final portrait was shared on Twitter by the first lady’s official account and showed both of them both smiling as they stood in the Grand staircase of the Presidential residence. "Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump," the caption read.

In the picture, both of them could be seen wearing identical tuxedos. While Donald Trump is seen matching it with a bow, the first lady is seen wearing matching stilettoes. As per the tweet, the picture was clicked on December 10 by official White House photographer Andrea Hanks.

Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. @realDonaldTrump & @FLOTUS are seen December 10, in their official 2020 Christmas portrait,on the Grand staircase of the White House in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks) pic.twitter.com/PA63RYGSKE — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 18, 2020

This is the fourth and final Christmas celebration of the Trump family in the White House. While in 2017 and 2018, the First Lady was seen wearing dresses, this year she opted for a formal tuxedo. In 2019, the Trumps did not release any Christmas portrait.

'America the Beautiful'

This comes days after the US first lady revealed the theme for this year’s Christmas festivities. "This year’s theme, 'America the Beautiful' is a tribute to the majesty of our great Nation. From coast to coast, our country is blessed with boundless natural wonders. The timeless treasures represented in this year’s holiday showcase remind us of the true American spirit. Together, we celebrate this land we are all proud to call home," Melania Trump said in a statement.

According to AP, highlights of this year’s display include a tribute to essential workers in the Red Room, including a light-up ceramic post office, and a tree with ornaments celebrating frontline workers. This year, there are 106 wreaths, 62 trees, more than 1,200 garlands, more than 3,200 lights, more than 17,000 bows, and more than 150 types of foliage and flowers in the White House Christmas decoration.

