Standardized Tests Cancelled In The United States, Says US President Donald Trump

Recently, President of the United States Donald Trump announced that there will be no standardized tests in K-12 schools because of the Coronavirus. The United States Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, said that students need to focus more on staying healthy. She also mentioned that the students will be unable to give their best in exams in this environment and that at this point in time, high-stakes tests are not considered by students or teachers.

What are standardized tests?

A standardized test is an exam where the questions are asked from a particular set of question banks. Every student gets the same set of questions during the test. The standardized test is held for the relative performance of an individual student.

Are regents standardized tests?

The questions in a standardized test are simple as compared to other exams. Regents exams are a set of required tests administered to students in the state of New York, which allow them to receive a high school diploma after passing. A standardized test is quite different as compared to regents exams.

The topics in the standardized test can be given on nearly any topic that includes driving tests, creativity, professional ethics, or other attributes. The test is taken on a regular basis to test the skills of the students. The standardized tests are taken for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Trump cancels tests

Trump announced that the standardized tests are cancelled for kindergarten through 12th grade. The president of the United States of America said that the students who work hard for exams might not be happy with the decision while others might be. Donald Trump also added that the students have been through a lot during the past month and due to Coronavirus, many schools and colleges have been facing problems.

JUST IN: President Donald Trump says standardized testing will not take place for students in elementary through high school this year. https://t.co/rDdhtMwQpw pic.twitter.com/biMlvuKJ1B — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 20, 2020

