Starlink's Internet Speed Will Double To 300Mbps This Year, Elon Musk Says

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday revealed that the speed for Starlink’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) is expected to double to 300Mbps this year. In a tweet, the Tesla owner said that SpaceX’s broadband internet satellites will hit fast speeds of approximately 10 gigabits per second with its latency dropping to around 20 milliseconds "later this year”. Further, he added, that his company’s satellite-based internet will reach "most of Earth by end of the year, all by next year, then it's all about densifying coverage".

Musk referred to enhancing the internet or the network latency of Starlink, ie, by reducing the time data takes to transfer between original source and space. Musk responded to a user who tapped Netflix’s broadband speed of 130Mbps after he installed Starlink dish. SpaceX, however, has insisted that the users install the mobile app to ensure Starlink’s fast data transmission.

“If any object such as a tree, chimney, pole, etc. interrupts the path of the beam, even briefly, your internet service will be interrupted," SpaceX said on its website.

You might see much higher download speeds on Starlink at times. Testing system upgrades. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 25, 2021

Starship to the moon pic.twitter.com/tVMJbBk3BU — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 25, 2021

Read: Elon Musk Loses $15 Bn In A Day After Bitcoin Warning, Bezos Regains Richest Person Title

Read: Elon Musk's 2008 Video Explaining Why Tesla Cars Are Expensive Goes Viral Again

Global internet by end of 2022

Starlink’s broadband services, which are currently priced at $499 in the US and £439 in the UK, have more than10,000 users in as many as six countries. However, Elon Musk's Starlink aims to expand in countries worldwide by creating ‘superfast’ internet connectivity via its public beta test, dubbed as ‘Better Than Nothing Beta’ that launched Starlink to the remotest areas of the US. The broadband service currently runs at 50 to 150Mbps speed and has been planning to ramp up its 12,000 satellite network in the orbit, according to Musk’s tweets. “Important to note that cellular will always have the advantage in dense urban areas. Satellites are best for low to medium population density areas,” Musk explained.

The company aims to provide global coverage by the end of 2022 and is exploring a cheaper budget package, according to the website. Until recently, SpaceX strengthened its satellite network by 1,000 LEOs launched into orbit, however, it says that the firm’s ambition remains to deploy close to 4,425 satellites by 2024, and a total of 12,000 by 2026. Starlink is live across the USA, Canada, UK, and in some European countries, and the firm aims to expand Starlink publicly after revenue become stable and there is significant cash flow, Musk informed on Twitter, adding that the idea is “in progress”.

Read: Elon Musk Says Dogecoin 'literally' Going On The Moon, The Cryptocurrency Jumps 25%

Read: Elon Musk Reveals Why He Loves Dogecoin After Tweeting In Support Of Meme Cryptocurrency